Raiffeisen Bank Romania, net profit of 414 million RON in first quarter

Raiffeisen Bank Romania recorded a net profit of 414 million RON in the first quarter, a significant increase compared to the previous year, in the context of an intense lending activity for all business segments, the bank announced Friday in a press release.

According to the source, the bank's revenues were up 28% year-on-year, supported mainly by the evolution of lending activity for corporate customers, as well as the upward trend in market rates compared to the first quarter of 2022.

At the same time, net fee and commission income grew slightly by 1% year-on-year due to increased transactional activity in the cards area, but also from foreign exchange.

At the end of the first quarter, more than 60% of the total retail customer base were active digital customers.

At the same time, Raiffeisen Bank has a portfolio of over 570,000 cards.

Raiffeisen Bank Romania has over 2.3 million individual and corporate customers and 4,908 employees in 291 units, 1,123 cash machines (ATMs) & multi-function machines (MFMs) and 28,100 Point of Sale (PoS) machines.AGERPRES