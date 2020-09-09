 
     
Railway line connecting train station to Henri Coanda International Airport is 97% completed

The railway line Gara de Nord [North Train Station] - Henri Coanda International Airport is 97% completed, CFR SA announced on Wednesday.

According to a company's release, the new railway to the airport starts from the connection area (former Halta Odaile) on about 600 meters, the route continues with a consolidation area of 900 meters in length and a viaduct of 1.52 kilometers, which crosses National Road 1, to the new passenger station, from the Henri Coanda International Airport Arrivals Terminal. The railway line was installed along the entire route, the builder currently performing the last drilling and mechanical profiling works.

The value of the contract is 398.1 million lei, and the contractor is Arcada Company. The source of funding is European non-reimbursable funds.

The following builders work on categories of works: Arcada (civil construction / viaduct), Wiebe (railway superstructure) and Alstom (signaling and telecommunications installations).

