Railway transport trade unions protesting in front of several institutions in Bucharest

The Federation of Railway Transporters Unions in Romania (FSTFR), the Trade Unions from CFR Hospitals (USS CFR) and the Union of Military Cadres Released from Duty (SCMD) are protesting on Thursday in front of the Competition Council headquarters in Piata Presei Libere, but also at the offices of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, SNTFC "CFR Calatori" SA, CN CF "CFR" SA and the Railway Reform Authority.

According to a press release from the Meridian Confederation, the trade unionists demand the stopping of the actions leading to the elimination of CFR Calatori from the rail transport market in Romania and the actions to eliminate CFR hospitals from the railway system in Romania, the application of Law no. 195 of 2020 on the status of railway staff and decent salaries for drivers. At the same time, they request the conclusion, by November 2022 at the latest, of the public service contracts by direct award in the passenger railway system for 10 years approved by Government Decision and their publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The representatives of the FSTFR accuse the general director of CFR Calatori that during his mandate many travelers and many employees of CFR Calatori were and are dissatisfied and there were also incidents with locomotives that caught fire or broke down en route. According to the trade unionists, the general director of CFR Calatori did not take measures to solve these situations, the specifications for the modernizations were not drawn up and, for this reason, after the specifications appear, until they are checked by the public procurement agency and will be published in SICAP, there is no time this year to sign the modernization contracts.

"During 2022, the general director removed the cashiers from the shift schedule in most stations, in some stations the number of cashiers decreased even during the day, and the queues at the cashiers increased," the release further reads.

FSTFR warns that it will defend with all its might the jobs and the right to a decent salary of its members, employees at SNTFC "CFR Calatori" S.A., given that it has signaled countless times both to the leadership of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure as well as SNTFC CFR Calatori S.A.AGERPRES