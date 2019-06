Over 2,000 people cheered and chanted on Sunday afternoon "Vivat Papa! Vivat Iohannis!" on the Sibiu int'l airport, where the Pope took off for Vatican, after his 3-day state, ecumenical and pastoral visit in Romania.

Ahead of the arrival of the Pontiff, in Sibiu was heavy raining. The moment Pope Francis stepped on the red carpet on the runway, the rain ceased and a rainbow appeared in the skies.

The Sovereign Pontiff left for Vatican in a TAROM airplane.

AGERPRES