Rains in south, east, center until Friday; heavy snowfalls in mountains

The National Meteorological Administration on Wednesday issued a weather report on and rain and frost in the south, east and center of the country, as well as a Code Yellow of heavy snow falls in the mountain area, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, from Wednesday, at 14:00, until Friday, at 15:00, in the south, east and center of the country temporarily there will be generally moderate rains and 15-25 l / sqm and, isolated, over 30 l / m will accumulate.

Rains will predominate, and during the evening of Wednesday (December 9) until Thursday morning (December 10) in the northern half of Moldova there will be mostly snow. Frost will temporarily settle in the east of the country and in small areas in the rest of the territory.

Locally, the wind will intensify, with gusts generally of 45-55 km / h.

Snow will predominate in the mountains, and on Thursday (December 10) and Friday (December 11), at lower altitudes, precipitation will be mixed, favoring frost deposits. The wind will present local intensifications, with speeds of over 60-70 km / h.

The code yellow for snow is valid between December 9, 17:00 - December 11, 15:00.