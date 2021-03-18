 
     
Raluca Olaru & Nadiia Kichenok ease into semifinals of doubles event of Sankt Petersburg (WTA)

tenis

Romanian-Ukrainian pair Raluca Olaru/Nadiia Kichenok qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event at the WTA tennis tournament in St. Petersburg (Russia) with total prize money of $565,530 on Thursday after winning 6-3 6-1 against the couple Araina Rodionova (Australia)/Rosalie van der Hoek (the Netherlands), according to AGERPRES.

It took just 63 minutes for the pair of the main seeded to deal with the dispute, which they controlled from one end to the other.

By qualifying for the semifinals each pair has secured a USD 10,000 cheque and 185 WTA points in doubles.

 

