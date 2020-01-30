Raluca Turcan - meeting with Ambassador Zuckerman: US - essential strategic partner for Romania

Bucharest, Jan 30 /Agerpres/ - The United States of America are an essential strategic partner for Romania, stated Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, after she had, on Wednesday, a meeting with the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman.

"I assured today Mr. Adrian Zuckerman, the US Ambassador to Romania, that he has in this government a trustworthy ally that will openly enter into all common commitments," Turcan wrote on her Facebook page.

She emphasizes the importance of "a dialogue increasingly more intense to put into practice the strategic orientation resulted from the meeting of August 2019 between President Klaus Iohannis and the US President, Donald Trump".

"I was elated at the support Ambassador Zuckerman expressed towards the priorities of the Orban Government: consolidation of the rule of law, healthcare, education, development of infrastructure. We have an excellent opportunity to extend the collaboration between Romania and the US in numerous domains, in the line with our strategic partnership. We are profoundly grateful for the United States' contribution to the democratic consolidation of Romania in the past 30 years, as well as for the strong support granted to the efforts to strengthen national security," the Deputy Prime Minister also wrote. AGERPRES