Ramona Strugariu (REPER) says announced fiscal-budget measures to bankrupt Romania's economy

The fiscal-budget measures announced on Tuesday by the Ciolacu Government, "which foresee the introduction of new taxes and the increase of existing ones, are bankrupting Romania's economy," said MEP Ramona Strugariu, co-chair of REPER party, told Agerpres.

"Mr Ciolacu, you lie shamelessly, bury entrepreneurs and bankrupt Romania's economy. It's easier than making reforms or giving up special pensions. Not three months ago, the PSD and PNL [Social Democratic Party and National Liberal Party] promised Romanians that they would not increase taxes. Today they have retracted. The Ciolacu Government has published the draft law on new fiscal budget measures, which provide for new taxes and increases in existing ones, a draft that they will pass through Parliament by assuming responsibility," said the MEP in a press release.

According to the REPER leader, the "gift" prepared by the Ciolacu Government to Romanians provides, among other things: the introduction of 1-3% turnover taxes for small and medium enterprises; the introduction of IT income tax for amounts exceeding 10,000 lei; the introduction of CASS for employees in the construction and hospitality industry; the introduction of a 1% turnover tax for banks; the increase of VAT from 5% to 9% for housing and photovoltaic panels.

The REPER co-chair also demands urgent explanations from the PSD-PNL government on the budgetary impact of this package on the labour market and SMEs.

"Are these measures that will help the budget and save us from debt? What is the budgetary impact of this package? What about the labour market and SMEs? Have you measured it? Before proposing any additional burden on people and entrepreneurs, have you done an impact analysis? Sure, something needs to be done - the right thing to do is to assume a tax on stupidity that we all pay for at least two years to reduce the deficit. It's incredible how, in a 'booming' economy, we have ended up here," says Ramona Strugariu.

The MEP calls on the governing coalition to focus its attention on the series of reforms that Romanians expect rather than on increasing taxes and duties, including the digitization of ANAF, the administrative-territorial reform and other reforms committed in the PNRR, the recovery of damages of the big criminals "that some parties are seeking, including the PSD, have opened wide the door to illicit enrichment from people's pockets," the creation of a competitive and diverse space for SMEs, "stopping the electoral tricks, vote-buying and manipulation of the electorate that has no money," investment in education - 6% of GDP, as the law says.