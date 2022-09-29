Rare Romanian coins, auctioned at Casa Artmark in October

More than 500 coins, organized chronologically and illustrating Romania's history, are auctioned in an event dedicated to numismatics organized on October 11 by Casa Artmark.

The auction brings together coins in a state of good, very good or impeccable preservation, Artmark stated on Thursday. 28 coins graded in top pop (the best known state of conservation for the reference coin), 123 silver coins and 23 gold pieces will be presented.

A piece of major importance in the field of numismatics is the 5 Lei coin from 1881 with six stars and six rays on the edge. It is the rarest variant of coins with this nominal value, being considered by Romanian and international specialists to be a benchmark for Romanian numismatics. The silver coin, in good condition, has a starting price of 4,000 euros. The auction includes two variants of the 5 Lei coin from 1883, graded as uncirculated, with MS (Mint State) 62. The starting price for one variant is 100 euros, told Agerpres.

The value of a coin is determined by its age, the rarity of the series, its state of preservation, but also by the event or personality it illustrates.

An example of this is the 100 Lei coin from 1922, graded MS 62 made of gold, which depicts the figure of King Ferdinand I of Romania and which has a starting price of 5,000 euros, being among the most valuable pieces in the auction.

There is also a series of gold coins from 1906, issued on the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the reign of the first king of Romania.

The coin collection can be admired at the Cesianu-Racovita Palace from Monday to Sunday between 10:00 and 20:00.

The auction will take place in hybrid format - online on the Artmark Live 2.0 platform and in the auction room of the A10 by Artmark Auction House in C.A. Rosetti, no. 5.