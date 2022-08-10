Rd 120k persons set foot Tuesday in Romania, of whom approx. 11k Ukrainian citizens

About 120,000 people set foot in Romania on Tuesday, including 10,893 Ukrainian citizens (down 6.63% from the previous day), the General Inspectorate of Border Police reported on Wednesday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

On Tuesday, through the border checkpoints countrywide, about 230,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 58,300 means of transport carried out the control formalities - both on the way of entry and on the way out.

On the way of entry into Romania, there were 119,469 people, of which 10,893 Ukrainian citizens, down 6.63% from the previous day. Thus, starting with 10.02.2022 (pre-conflict period), until 09.08.2022, at national level, 1,873,608 Ukrainian citizens set foot in Romania.

As for the specific activities, at the crossing points and the green border, the border guards found 70 illegal deeds, carried out by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

There were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country), which exceeded the customs ceiling admitted or suspected to be counterfeited, totaling approximately 193,000 RON (rd . 38.980 euros).

Moreover, 24 foreign citizens, who did not meet the conditions provided by law, were not allowed to enter the country, and also 40 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.