Rd 162,800 persons cross Romanian border points in past 24 hrs

Roughly 162,800 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 40,800 means of transportation (of which 14,600 trucks) have carried out the control formalities through border points throughout the country in the last 24 hours, informs the Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) on Tuesday.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, there were about 82,900 persons on the way in, with 19,400 means of transportation, and on the exit, 79,900 persons with 21,400 means of transportation.

The border with Hungary, through the 11 crossing points, was transited by about 42,900 people and 18,500 means of transportation (6,700 trucks), of which there were about 21,700 people with 7,700 means of transportation on the way into the country.

Regarding the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police have found, in the last 24 hours, 62 illegal acts (36 misdemeanors and 26 felonies) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Undeclared goods (to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, which exceeded the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeited, totalling approximately 1,015,900 lei.

The amount of the fines imposed amounts to more than 18,000 lei.

20 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions laid down by law were not allowed to enter the country, while 18 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.