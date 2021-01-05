Rd 86 pct of Romanian citizens believe women and men have equal rights (survey)

Round 86 pct of Romanian citizens believe that women and men have equal rights, according to an opinion barometer conducted in order to measure the public perception of the SDG5 Sustainable Development Goal - Gender Equality.

"Nearly three quarters of respondents (73 pct) consider that gender does not matter in working relationships. Only 7 pct of them would prefer male colleagues, while 10 pct would prefer fellow women. The distribution of responses in this case reveals that gender equality is assumed, at least as a principle," reveals the survey proposed in Romania's National Sustainable Development Strategy 2030.

According to the source, interesting results also came from questions that concerned the importance of gender equality for the economy, democracy and on a personal level. Thus, 89 pct of the citizens believe that this principle is important for the economy, 90 pct that it is important for democracy, while 91 pct see the gender equality importance for them personally.

The results of the barometer also indicated a consistent attitude against the idea that a woman should give up her career to raise her child. At the same time, 69 pct of the citizens are against the stereotype that a man must put his career above his wife's and and overwhelming 92 pct believe that it is natural for a woman to have her own source of income.

The respondents also categorically rejected all forms of violence against women, knowing that the risk of a woman being assaulted is the most common manifestation of inequality between men and women, and say that, over the past ten years, the issue of gender equality has improved, but with much higher expectations for the next ten years.

On the other hand, the respondents adopt more conservative positions when it comes to gender roles. About 79 pct agree with the idea that "women are more likely than men to make decisions based on emotion", compared to 16 pct against it. By contrast, 76 pct of the respondents agree with the idea that "the most important role for a man is to earn money", compared to 22 pct against. And, in particular, 83 pct of those surveyed agree that the most important role for a woman is to take care of home and family, compared to only 15 pct against it.

The opinion barometer was carried out within the SIPOCA 613 project "Sustainable Romania" - Development of the strategic and institutional framework for the implementation of the Romania's National Sustainable Development Strategy 2030, which is carried out by the Department for Sustainable Development within the Romanian Government.