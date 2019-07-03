Recent developments in Venezuela discussed by ForMin Melescanu with representatives of Lima Group

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu on Wednesday had a meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions of members states of the Lima Group in Romania, on which occasion they discussed about the most recent developments in Venezuela, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Participating in the meeting were also the ambassadors of Argentine, Brazil and the Republic of Peru, and the ad interim charge d'affairs of the Republic of Chile, Melescanu reiterating Romania's support for the activity of the International Contact Group and its coordination with the Lima Group, as part of the international effort of facilitating dialogue and identifying such valid modalities of peacefully solving the multi-dimensional crisis in Venezuela.

The two parties discussed the most recent developments in this country and also the organisation by the Lima Group, on August 6 2019, in the Peruvian capital, of the Conference for Democracy in Venezuela, where foreign affairs ministers from 90 states on all continents are invited.

Official Melescanu thanked for the invitation and said he was willing to participate in the international meeting as a proof of Romania's strong interest in identifying the most efficient solutions for solving the crisis in Venezuela.

Also, the parties highlighted "the profound impact" of the situation in Venezuela on the rest of the countries in the region and reiterated their commitment to contribute to the international humanitarian efforts, in coordination with the UN agencies.

According to the MAE, the Lima Group is a regional format meant to manage the effects of the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. ForMins from Argentine, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexic, Panama, Paraguay and Peru having gathered in Lima on August 8 2017 to discuss the situation in Venezuela and means to determine this country's return to democracy. Subsequently, the Lima Group was joined by two Caribbean states, Guyana and Saint Lucia.