Recommendations issued for Romanian workers in Italy experiencing employment-related problems

On Friday, Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published several recommendations for Romanian nationals who are in Italy and have problems related to employment contracts.

According to a MAE press statement, the recommendations come amid steps being taken by Italian authorities in order to manage and prevent coronavirus infections.* Workers on ongoing employment contracts are advised to contact their employers to learn about the decisions made by them in relation to the measures announced by the Italian authorities.Among the measures adopted by the Italian Government are: employers in the public and private sectors are advised to give paid leaves lasting from March 10 to April 3, and to use teleworking where it is possible; telework - by way of exception from the national legislation in force, a simplified/more flexible procedure is devised for teleworking, extended nationwide for the duration of the state of emergency.* Workers on expired employment contracts - people whose employment has expired, but who have not fully recovered the rights related to employment must address local employment authorities and labour inspectorates before leaving Italy for to signal problems with the unfolding of the contracts. AGERPRES