Record level of over 37.5 billion lei of loans granted by NBFIs in 2021 (analysis)

The value of loans granted by non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) in Romania reached a record level of over 37.5 billion lei, mid-2021, after an advance of 6.7% in the first 6 months, compared to the same period in 2020, shows the latest KeysFin analysis, agerpres reports.

"In the pandemic year, the loans granted by the NBFIs entered in the General Register increased by 2.3% to 35.2 billion lei, but in December 2020 they were by 4% below the historical level of 36.8 billion lei reached in December 2008," informs a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

In terms of the share of the total loans, the NBFIs included in the category Multiple lending activities granted over 98% of the total, while institutions included in the Financial leasing category lent only 1.8% of the total, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR) from the end of June 2021, reads the release.By total assets value, Unicredit Leasing Corporation IFN SA was the largest NBFI in Romania, with 5.3 billion lei, accounting for 13% of the total in 2020. Ranking next were: BCR Leasing IFN SA, with total assets of 2.7 billion lei (7% of the total), Unicredit Consumer Financing IFN SA, with total assets of 2.3 billion lei (6% of the total), Deutsche Leasing Romania IFN SA and Impuls Leasing Romania SA, according to data from the Ministry of Public Finance analyzed by KeysFin specialists.The analysis is based on the results reported to the Ministry of Public Finance of 165 NBFIs (93%) out of the 178 included in the General Register of the National Bank of Romania, on September 27, 2021.