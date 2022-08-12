Record number of over 80 crews to kick off in classic and electric car rally

A record number of over 80 crews, from five countries, will start on Saturday and Sunday, at this year's edition of classic and electric car rally, Transylvania Classic 2022, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"I am delighted that this year we will once again have a very large number of crews at the starting line, especially since we managed to attract a few crews from outside Romania. We also have a record number of electric cars and I am glad that more and more people are adopting this type of mobility," said the rally organizer, Sorin Itu.

The participating countries are Romania, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece and the United States of America.

The oldest model registered in the competition is a 1920 Renault Torpedo, which will be driven by Emil Mitranovici, and on the starting line there are some world renowned automobile-makers, such as Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, BMW, Renault, Ford or Dacia, but also the latest electric models launched until now.

The regularity rally in Sibiu is the first competition dedicated to electric cars in Romania, the first edition being organized in 2018.