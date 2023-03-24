Rector Costoiu on Bucharest Polytechnic's 205th anniversary: We make the world better through science

The Bucharest University of Polytechnics (UPB) has taken up the role of "a beacon" for Romania and asserting itself even more strongly on the national and international level, UPB Rector Mihnea Costoiu said on Friday at an event celebrating the 205th anniversary of the university, told Agerpres.

"After 205 years, our community remains guided by the same values: studying and working in the Bucharest Polytechnic is a journey that has a shared goal - dedication to making the world better through science. Today, we are celebrating the exceptional values and people who have made our history possible," Costoiu told the event called "Unveiling the unknown for over 205 years."

He mentioned the significant periods in the development of UPB, highlighting the investment of over 700 million euros in the last 15-20 years.

"The last 15 - 20 years is the fourth period in which our school has grown exponentially: two new research institutes, dormitories for students, a new library, a kindergarten and a school dedicated to our children - over 700 million euros invested in infrastructure and human resources."

The UPB rector went on to say that the employment rate of graduates, even from the first year, exceeded 90%.

"Through the 15 faculties and almost 200 master's programmes, the university continues to train engineers, generation upon generation. Our efforts to synchronise the university's curriculum with the labour market have not gone unnoticed, and the employment rate of our graduates, since the first year, has exceeded 90%."

During the event, government senior official Gigel Paraschiv presented Costoiu with an anniversary diploma from the Ministry of Education "as a token of appreciation for the dedication of generations of teachers who, through the educational act of high academic standing, contributed to the training of elite engineers of Romania, to the consolidation of technical university education and to the modernisation of Romania."

Minister of Research Sebastian Burduja appreciated UPB's activity: "The Polytechnic University of Bucharest is a leader, through its team, through the quality of its students and graduates, under European projects; it is a leader in everything it does."

According to the French ambassador in Bucharest, UPB is "an institution of progress," mentioning its membership in the Consortium of European Universities, its participation in programmes such as Tempus and Erasmus, as well as its presence in the family of francophone universities.

Also attending the anniversary event were members of the foreign diplomatic corps, rectors of other universities from Bucharest and elsewhere form Romania, students, professors, and UPB alumni.