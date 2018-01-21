Rector of Polytechnic University of Bucharest, on Board of CESAER

The Rector of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB), Mihnea Costoiu, has been elected a member on the Board of the Conference of Technical Universities in Europe - CESAER.

According to a press release posted on the UPB website, it is for the first time in the history of Romanian technical higher education when a rector is elected director on the board of the most prestigious"These days, the UPB Rector, Mr. Mihnea Costoiu, attended the first meeting of the board of the association, held at Stratchlyde University in Glasgow, Scotland. The meeting focused on producing a Manifesto addressed to the European society, economic, political and social actors that underscore the need for universities to get involved in the mechanism of the evolution of society. Within this Manifesto, Rector Mihnea Costoiu proposed the initiation of a cost calculation exercise entailed by the education programmes STEAM (Sciences, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) at the national level. As a support mechanism, Mr. Mihnea Costoiu supports the launch of a political campaign aimed at allocating a significantly higher percentage of GDP to universities to be invested in education for the period 2018-2019," informs the quoted source.Furthermore, the UPB rector stressed the need for CESAER members to work together with business milieu and industrial sector to achieve tangible results at the economic and social level. Within this partnership, the fundamental vector is the development of professional competencies relevant to the 21st century.Following the application submitted in 2016, the UPB has been selected to organize the CESAER Annual Conference, in October 2018, being the first time when a Romanian university hosts this conference.The CESAER conference will be part of the series of events marking the 200th anniversary of the Polytechnic University in Bucharest this year.The CESAER comprises the most important technical higher education institutions in Europe and was established 26 years ago.