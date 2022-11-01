Red Cross International visits Focsani to assess situation of Ukrainian refugees

A delegation of the the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and Crescent (IFRC) was in Focsani on Tuesday, visiting the Vrancea Red Cross, to assess the situation of Ukrainian refugees, told Agerpres.

During the day, the delegation visited a social store, which has been operating at the Refugee Reception Centre since the first days of the war, when the first refugees arrived in Vrancea, as well as the "Home for Ukraine" day centre, set up this summer at the Vrancea Red Cross headquarters.

"More than 1,000 refugees have been registered in Vrancea since the beginning of the conflict, but the number of people who stopped in Vrancea even for a short period of time is much higher. Today there are still around 130-140 Ukrainian refugees in Vrancea, most of them staying at private individuals. Once a week, sometimes even more often, the Ukrainian refugees comes to the social store to stock up on groceries. The store is supplied with products offered by the Romanian Red Cross, and also by some sponsors that we manage to identify at the local level and to whom we thank from the bottom of our hearts for their involvement," Vrancea Red Cross Director Rodica Davidean told AGERPRES.

The IFRC delegation took a long interest in the activity of the Vrancea Red Cross, especially the branch's projects for Ukrainian refugees, and they were very impressed by the involvement of the Vrancea Red Cross volunteers, both in local projects and in humanitarian activities across the border in Ukraine.

The IFRC delegation was made up of British Red Cross CEO Mike Adamson; Natia Loladze, president of the Georgia Red Cross; Kate Forbes, member of the IFRC Audit and Risk Commission; Ato Abera Tola, president of the Ethiopian Red Cross; IFRC Under Secretary General for National Society Development and Operations Coordination Xavier Castellano; Head of IFRC Delegation to Central & South-Eastern Europe Maria Kristensen; Azamat Baialinov, IFRC head of country office in Moldova; Senior Officer, IFRC Membership Coordination Adien Baur, as well as Romanian Red Cross officials.