Reforms, investments of EUR 6 bln through PNRR, RON 88.8 bln from Romanian state in 2022

More than 6 billion euros will be available this year alone through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), money that will support the implementation, by 2026, of crucial reforms and investments in key areas such as green energy, infrastructure, health, public administration or digitalization, shows an analysis of EY Romania.

In turn, the Romanian state will also support and encourage investments, especially those with a high multiplier effect in the economy, with RON 88.8 billion ready for this year.

"Economic agents can access funds available through operational programs funded by the European Union and implemented at national level (related to the 2021-2027 programming period of the European Union), state aid and, last but not least, part of the financing associated to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The reforms and projects targeted by these programs include components of investments in green energy, health, education, infrastructure, but also in the development and adoption of new technologies, representing opportunities to attract funds for the business environment," reads the analysis carried out by EY Romania specialists regarding the main programs and financing mechanisms and how they can be accessed by companies, public entities and local authorities.

Thus, with an initial allocation totaling 29.2 billion euros, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is due to contribute to the long-term economic and social recovery of the country, by financing both public interest projects as well as investments from the private sector. A number of state aid schemes are currently being developed, some of which will be aimed at either SMEs or large companies. Through these, investments in digitization or in renewable energy production capacities will be financed, the quoted analysis shows.

According to the cited source, the operational programs include: Just Transition Operational Program, Sustainable Development Operational Program, Transport Operational Program, Intelligent Growth Operational Program, Digitization and Financial Instruments, Health Operational Program, but also Regional Operational Programs.