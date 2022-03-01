Refugee flow management, on agenda of Crown Custodian Margareta, Defense Minister Dincu meeting

The support that the Royal House can provide in the current situation of the ongoing war in Ukraine, especially in the management of the refugee flow, was one of the topics on the agenda of the meeting between the Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu and Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Her Majesty Margareta.

"It is a great joy to have Her Majesty Margaret in our midst, for a visit that is normally a regular one, it is a formal one, but at the same time one that sanctifies a partnership that the Royal House has had for a long time with Ministry of National Defense. (...) We talked about the very good relationship we have with the Red Cross, under Her Majesty's patronage, we also talked about future elements of collaboration in terms of managing the flow of refugees, in terms of the constant support that the Royal House offers to the educational system within the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), the training of human resources through bilateral and multiple contacts with the international military system and other projects we have in common," said Dincu, at the end of the meeting held at the MApN headquarters, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Together with Prince Radu, we commemorated the 25th anniversary of the first initiatives taken by the King (Mihai I, ed. n.) and the Royal House regarding our NATO integration. Today it is clear that it was an element that made history and makes history, the important thing being this security umbrella that Romanians have and that can dispel some of the legitimate concerns related to this situation," Dincu added.

"It was a very pleasant and very useful meeting and, as Mr. Minister said, we have been partners for many years and we would like many more ahead. It is important what he said about my father, who made this huge effort for us to be in NATO. And we see today how important this has been. We want to continue these steps forward, from a humanitarian perspective now, because what is happening is extremely serious and we can support any kind of effort that is being made for Romania and our neighbors," said the Custodian of the Crown of Romania.