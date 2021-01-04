Registration of new vehicles drops by 22% last year

Registration of new vehicle has gone down by 21.8% in 2020, as opposed to the previous year, according to the data published on Monday by the Association of Producers and Importers of Automobiles (APIA), which took the information from the General Directorate for Driving Licenses and Car Registration (DRPCIV).

Thus, in 2020 there were 126,351 new cars registered, as opposed to the 161.562 vehicles in 2019.

Regarding second-hand automobiles, last year there were 381.495 registrations, with 14.2% less than the 444.601 second-hand automobiles in 2019.

Throughout the entire year of 2020, the rankings of most new registered automobiles are Dacia, first place, with 39,939 units, followed by Skoda - 10,288 units, Renault - 10.273 units, Volkswagen - 9,595 units and Ford - 7,207 units.

For the second-hand category, the 34,174 registered units in December 2020 are 5% lower than the similar month of 2019.

Regarding the second-hand automobiles, throughout the entire year of 2020 there were 94,450 registered Volkswagen units, 38.558 BMW units, 38.193 Audi units, 28.613 Ford units and 27.626 Opel units.

For new commercial vehicles (LCV, HCV, Minibus and Bus) December 2020 registered a volume of 2,352 units, representing a growth of 37.2% as opposed to December 2019. The rise of automobiles in this segment throughout the entire year was of 26.9%, as opposed to 2019.

Motor registrations (Mopeds, ATV, motorcycles) have gone up in December 2020 by 370%, to a volume of 1,180 units, in comparison with December 2019. Throughout the entire year 2020, this category of vehicles has registered a growth of 48.6%, from the year 2019.