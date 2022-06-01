ReinventedLives Emil Ninu, former footballer turned into financial education expert

With over 100 games played in Liga I / League I, at the age of 35, Emil Ducu Ninu continues to play football as an amateur, in the fourth league. But that doesn't stop him from changing the game jersey with his suit and tie during the week and teaching financial education classes, Agerpres reports.

What made him give up his professional football career at only 31 years old was the very thought of the future he was going to have, being aware that in Romania athletes, in general, "live in the moment" and think only at the end of their career what they will do next."The footballers have exactly that attitude, I'll see how I'm going to handle it. I didn't throw my head forward either, I saw former colleagues of mine who were somehow trying to make sure they had the source of income after they left football. I think that after we get to the situation of striving, shaking elbows, only then do we react, which is a little late, that is, we should somehow prevent it in advance. I think athletes in general are not ready for life after the end of their careers. We live in the moment, we do not think about what will happen after we remain without a job. Unfortunately, that's the reality. I'm not saying that athletes should have a job during sports, I mean the passive income they can develop. What does that mean? Don't work for the pennies and somehow the money you have to work for you. I believe that we should all be committed to what we do, but let us not forget that we must also have other goals and targets we can achieve. And it's not unsatisfying to work in mines or dig in. No, let's work... or more correctly, to put the money to work for us," Emil Ducu Ninu told AGERPRES.He believes that not only athletes or footballers need financial education, in Romania the concept of income source is very rarely encountered."I think all athletes, and not only, all people in general should have a financial education. It's true, that even footballers should have a financial education, to think about what happens to them when they leave sports, because when you learn to make money before you quit sports, when you have sources from which to support a business, I think there wouldn't be so many problems with footballers who run out of money at the end of their career. Because there are people who after a year or two have nothing left and they have nowhere else to go. In general, Romanians are on the principle of whether I do not get my money, I seek to hire myself, to get another job. Which isn't going to help you with anything. Because you don't have family time, you don't have time for anything," said the player now legitimized at the 4th league Independenta Calarasi."Honestly, I didn't think I was going to take this step. It was just an attempt, when I actually quit professional football, four years ago I said to call a former colleague from Viitorul Constanta, to see how it is going, to see each other, to talk. And he told me what he was doing, he told me what it was all about, let's see if it suited me. Then I took some courses to see exactly what it was all about and I said why not, to try, to see if I succeed. After all, it was about interacting with people, which I like, helping them, educating them, bringing them from zero knowledge in financial education, so that they can get themselves to generate income. I did the same courses that I teach now and I apply. Complicated is everything, but you have to try until you succeed. It took me two months to prepare. I had finished a Sports College, I didn't do Economics, that's the beauty of the business we do, regardless of education, financial status, whatever, anyone can do that. One just has to really want to make a change," the footballer said.Ninu is now the employee of a company that deals with financial education and explains to people how to proceed so that the money works for them, being totally involved in the courses he supports."Profit Point is a company that has been in charge of financial education for over 15 years in Romania. I've been in the company for three years and basically I don't feel like an employee. I feel like family and that's probably why our results are very good. Because it's also about moral purpose in the middle, which helps me a lot to get to understand the business idea. It's about that you can help people for free, and I think there's a lot more satisfaction here. Now it is not the place to be understood that we are an NGO, we also have courses for a fee, it is normal, but for those who want to improve further. Those who want to stay with the basic information so that they can find out how to create a business portfolio, to make a personal budget, how to divide their money every month so that they do not run out of money at the end of the month, we can help them and give them advice from our lives. There are several modules that we propose to the students, the next one is a free module of two hours a day, in which we take the students from the zero level and take them up to the fourth grade, to understand the sticks and the dashes and the sentences later. Then there are specialization courses, which they can only go through if they know that they are ready to make a change in their lives and in the financial part. It's all up to them, we just guide them.""There are two football players who have come to my classes so far and a third who asked me what it's all about and that's it. Out of the two players, one also remained in the company and works at the office in Brasov, and the other one is in the financial market and develops sources of income from the market," added Ninu.Emil Ducu Ninu does not agree with those who say that athletes can not have education at the same time and believes that the school can form them to make a life plan.10 years from now, the amateur footballer and specialist in financial education sees himself and his family on an isle, leaving work in the care of the money that should toil for him.Emil Ducu Ninu, currently 35, was trained as a football player at the Gica Popescu school and played in his career at teams such as Steaua, FC National, Gloria Bistrita, Viitorul Constanta or Universitatea Cluj, being legitimized abroad at Levski Sofia, AEK Larnaca or Hapoel Bnei Lod.AGERPRES broadcasts within the project #VieţiReinventate a series of materials through which it aims to bring to the attention of the general public the issue of professional reconversion among Romanian athletes and the difficulties encountered in changing careers.