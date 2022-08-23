Relevant national agency announces human trafficking prevention campaign

The National Agency Against Trafficking in Persons (ANITP) announced on Tuesday that it is launching the national prevention campaign "Spread your wings! Information means freedom!".

According to a press release ANITP sent to AGERPRES, the campaign takes place within the project "Strengthening national capacities in the area of international police cooperation and combating criminality," financed under the Norwegian Financial Mechanism 2014-2021 - Home Affairs Programme.

The purpose of the campaign is to inform, sensitize and raise the awareness of Romanian citizens exposed to the risk of becoming victims of human trafficking regarding the implications of the phenomenon, as well as the risks of accepting offers that could lead them into a trafficking situation, the Agency mentions, Agerpres.

"This campaign responds to the continuous need to inform the population about the risks and implications of human trafficking, as well as the need to educate vulnerable groups about the ways to detect offers that could involve risks and that could lead them to a situation of traffic," the press release reads.

The campaign will take place between August and December, in the online environment, and in addition to the specific campaigning for the targeted groups, it will also benefit from the support of several well-known vloggers: Horia Sarghi (Zaiafet), Vlada Grecu and Alex Cozma (Atentie, Cad Mere).

"We want that through the materials created with the support of the public persons involved, we can make accessible and promote anti-trafficking messages and that each person broadens their horizons ('spreads their wings') regarding finding new opportunities (job or study offers), and these decisions be taken following thorough information, in order to reduce the risks associated with human trafficking," ANITP reports.