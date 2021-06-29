Renate Weber files suit against Parliament after being revoked as Ombudsman

Renate Weber filed suit against the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, calling on the judges of the Bucharest Court of Appeal to annul Parliament's decision whereby she was revoked from the leadership of the Ombudsman institution.

The first term of the trial will take place on Friday, July 2.

The request was registered with the 9th Administrative Litigation Section of the Bucharest Court of Appeal on June 17 and has as object "the annulment of the administrative act - decision no. 36 / 16.06.2021".

On June 16, deputies and senators voted on the draft decision on the revocation of Renata Weber from the leadership of the Ombudsman institution.

There were 247 votes "in favour", 32 "against", and one parliamentarian did not vote.

The revocation request, formulated by National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union, Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR-PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), showed that Ombudsman Renate Weber, exceeded the legal powers, having as a consequence the non-observance of the law on the organization and functioning of the institution and the Constitution.