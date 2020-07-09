Renault - Romania's EV market leader in H1

Carmaker Renault is Romania's market leader on the segment of electric vehicles, with a share of 44 percent in the first six months of the year, shows company data released on Thursday.

Against the background of a 27 percent increase in domestic sales of 100 percent electric cars, Renault announces that its Zoe model has sold 225 units in H1 2020, twice the number registered between January - June 2019.

"Despite the delicate market context in the first half of the year, Renault succeeds in consolidating its leading position on the electric vehicle (EV) segment. The EV market registered an encouraging growth of 27 percent in the first 6 months of the year compared to the same period of 2019, mainly due to a higher number of competitors. Renault thus manages to gain a significant market share of 44 percent," said the French car manufacturer.

Renault acquired Dacia company in 1999. Relaunched in 2004 with the Logan model, Dacia has since grown into a well-established player on the European car market.