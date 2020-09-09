Reopening of spa treatment centers, indoor swimming pools to reduce Covid risk (relevant employers)

Spa tourism employers' associations call on the Government to reopen spa treatment centers and indoor swimming pools, which contribute to increasing immunity and, implicitly, to reducing the risk of people becoming ill with Covid and other diseases, the representatives of the Employers' Organization of the Romanian Spa Tourism (OPTBR) told a Wednesday's press conference.

Thus, by the fact that the swimming pools and spas remain closed, the Government is in fact doing much worse than good, given that most of those who do such treatments are retired, and the lack of these procedures leads to deterioration of their health."Spa tourism brings about one million tourists to the spa resorts. Some 90-95% are Romanian citizens. Of these, 40% are those who come through the National Pension House, so vulnerable people. These people are very serious and very correct in terms of hygiene and mask wearing. These 40% are people over the age of 65 whose lives are simply extended, they live longer due to spa treatments, others come to treatments, some for prevention, others come to spa areas and wellness for relaxation," said Nicu Radulescu, president of OPTBR.More than half of those who come to spas depend on these treatments, he said."The risk of Covid contamination of people coming to spas is minimal, but the risk of developing complications from their illnesses, developing new diseases or exacerbating their dysfunctions, disabilities is maximum. Think about the fact that those over 65 were restricted from leaving the house for two months, they did not move, they did not breathe fresh air, their health has changed in the two months and they need these spa treatments very much," said, in her turn, Mihaela Cucu, the president of the Medical Commission within the organization.In addition, Janos Fulop-Nagy, first vice-president of OPTBR, said that young and active people also have a great need for relaxation centers and to breathe in fresh air, away from the big polluted cities."The beginning of the 21st century in which we live is full of diseases of civilization. We are stressed, nervous, exposed to all kinds of actions of the environment in which we live, our respiratory system gets sick because of pollution. A good place to go is a spa or a high-altitude resort. That is how we should think: the whole population is exposed to stress. Eventually, these people will end up in hospital," he said.Under these conditions, tourists go for such services to Bulgaria or other countries in the region, Fulop-Nagy added."At the moment, there is no reason why spa resorts should be closed. Romania is the only country in the European Union where spa resorts, treatment centers and indoor pools are closed," said Nicu Dumitrescu.He added that many of the companies in this sector are close to insolvency and bankruptcy, and the specialists who have trained in the field have started to leave the country."We sent two letters to the Government, one at the beginning of July and another at the end of August, but we have not received any answer, any feedback. We do not know the reasons why we are not working yet, because it is scientifically proven that the virus does not spread through water," the president of OPTBR said.