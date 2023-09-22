Repeal by Ordinance of predictability and stability obligations of Fiscal Code, an unacceptable deviation (Employers'confederation)

The repeal by Emergency Ordinance of the predictability and stability obligations of the Fiscal Code is an unacceptable deviation, says Radu Burnete, executive director of the Concordia Employers Confederation, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"Even the Ministry of Justice, in the opinion that accompanies this Emergency Ordinance to which I am referring, states that it is unconstitutional. The Government is telling us that now, with these fiscal measures, we are dealing with an exceptional situation that will not be repeated and at the same time it pushes the boundaries of the Constitution to allow such exceptions to become permanent. We call on Parliament to reject this draft law," Burnete said.

He stressed that economic development cannot be achieved in an unpredictable environment where any business plan can be thwarted by an untimely government decision.

"Romania must remain an attractive economy with or without an excessive deficit, and the exit cannot be made by any means, just with measures taken in a hurry. This Emergency Ordinance leads us to believe that despite the assurances we have received that this episode is a one-off, in reality the government is preparing the ground for similar moments in the future, when they do not want to be bothered by the few provisions of the Fiscal Code that theoretically oblige politicians to provide a minimum of predictability for 6 months when it comes to taxes," said Radu Burnete.

The Economic and Social Council has given an unfavourable opinion on the draft Government Emergency Ordinance amending paragraph (4) of Article 4 of Law No. 227/2015 on the Fiscal Code, which provides that the introduction of new taxes or increases in existing taxes and the elimination of certain incentives may be applied within a period of less than 6 months from publication in the Official Journal, in situations of excessive deficit.