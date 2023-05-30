REPER demands that President Klaus Iohannis urgently preside over Government meeting for education.

The REPER party requests that President Klaus Iohannis demands the convening of an emergency Government meeting, only with the topic of education on the agenda, and to preside over it according to the constitutional prerogatives that give him this right, told Agerpres.

According to REPER representatives, "it is clear that at this moment the dialogue between the representatives of the PSD-PNL (Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party) government and the education unions can only lead to the prolongation of the strike and the jeopardizing of the national exams."

They consider that, "considering the extension of the general strike in Education, the President of Romania has the obligation, as a mediator in society, a teacher and the initiator of the failed Romania Educated project, to act urgently to find solutions that the Ciuca-Ciolacu coalition government is unable to propose them."

"President Iohannis must leave at this moment any other agenda parallel to the turmoil in society and exercise his constitutional role as a mediator. We ask him to urgently convene a Government meeting which he will preside over, because Romania's teachers deserve all the attention the presidency and the executive. The first steps towards the acquisition of dignity and the fulfillment of the social mission of those who educate a country are the remuneration and the resources they have at their disposal to do their job in decent conditions. But today we are not only talking about these aspects. We are talking about a package of bankrupt and feudal education laws, which must be sent back to Parliament, we are talking about framework plans that ignore the basic rules of knowledge and the development of critical thinking, we are talking about inequity and poverty to which teachers must creatively find specific solutions, to allow equal access to education, in very unequal living conditions. It is not the teachers' responsibility. It is the Government's responsibility to put these solutions on the table, and the president to ensure that this happens as a priority, now. REPER proposed concrete solutions to the problems in Romanian education. You don't have to reinvent the wheel, but work with experts and in the public interest to have a truly educated Romania," said Ramona Strugariu, co-president of the REPER Party.

Dragos Pislaru, co-president of REPER, claims that "President Klaus Iohannis has not presided over a Government meeting since the famous elephants of justice."

"Now it is again an exceptional situation where they have to intervene, because things have gone too far. The strike in education affects both students and parents and mediation is needed at the highest level, given the inability of the coalition to solve the problem through negotiation with the unions," Dragos Pislaru said.