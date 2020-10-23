Residence for cultural projects - inaugurated by the French Institute

The French Institute of Romania inaugurated, on Thursday, a writing residence for the Romanian and French artists with projects in the field of literature, music, cinematography, theatre or digital arts, entitled "La residence de poche"/"Pocket Residence."

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the ribbon at the entrance to the building behind the French Institute was symbolically cut by the French ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, and by filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007."I wish the French Institute in Romania and Cristian Mungiu great success. The creative act needs support, especially during this pandemic period. By inaugurating this space, we want to give a message of hope to the cultural sector in our countries," Laurence Auer, quoted in the said press release, mentioned.The idea to transform this space, hidden behind the Elvire Popesco cinema, into a writing residence, belonged to filmmaker Cristian Mungiu himself, who will also be its first guest."I am happy to take on the role of first user and I hope that the peace and welcoming spirit of this space will help me complete a scenario that I am working on now. I thank the Institute for the invitation and I remain with them to find together the best creative uses for this space, to the benefit of artists and the public," said Mungiu.A committee of mentors will contribute to the placement of the project on the European cultural map, and the invited artists will be chosen by a selection committee, to be made of personalities representative of the French and Romanian cultural sectors.The first competition will be launched in November and is intended for Romanian and French artists. Depending on the nature of the project presented, the winners will be hosted for periods between 15 days and 2 months.Over time, partnerships with similar institutions in France, Romania and other European countries will also be developed.Until the installation of the first guest in the house on Dacia Boulevard, the Residence will be used as a recording studio for various online activities, prepared by the French Institute during this pandemic, as long as it will not be able to meet its audience regularly face to face. The institute will develop a digital transformation strategy, all events being adapted or designed for online participation.