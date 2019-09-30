Residential building permits, down 2.3pct in Romania, Jan.-Aug. 2019

Residential building permits in Romania in the first eight months of 2019 decreased by 2.3pct from the same period of 2018, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

Thus, January 1 - August 31, 2019, 28,336 residential building permits were issued, with the 2.3pct decrease noticeable especially in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-567 permits), West (-478), South-Muntenia (-68), North-East (-46) and South-West Oltenia (-5).On the other hand, there were increases in the development regions: South-East (+327 permits), North-West (+93) and Centre (+71).According to INS data, in August 2019, against the same month in the previous year, there was a decrease in residential building permits (-293 permits) in the development regions as follows: Bucharest-Ilfov (-103), West (-100), South-Muntenia (-68), South-West Oltenia (-44), North-West (-34) and Centre (-17). At the same time, there were increases in the North-East (+48 permits) and South-East (+25) regions.On a monthly basis, 3,766 residential building permits were issued in August 2019, of which 68.2pct in the countryside.They were down by 459, as reflected in the following development regions: North-West (-127 permits), Centre (-118), South-Muntenia (-110), Bucharest-Ilfov (-50), South-West Oltenia (-36), West (-20) and North-East (-15).The only region where there was an increase in the number of residential building permits was South-East (+17 permits).