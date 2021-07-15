Restricted traffic in Charles de Gaulle area, central Bucharest, after landing of American helicopter

Traffic is restricted on Thursday, in the area of Charles de Gaulle Square in central Bucharest, after an American helicopter participating in a training flight for Aviation Day, landed in a roundabout.

As a result of the incident, two cars and two lighting poles were damaged, according to the representatives of the Road Brigade.



Representatives of the Traffic Police, the Gendarmerie, SMURD (medical emergency extrication) crews, personnel of the Ministry of National Defense, as well as a special vehicle of the Police - Forensic Laboratory are on the scene.

The United States Embassy in Bucharest has announced that it is closely following the incident involving the American emergency helicopter.

”The US Embassy is aware of the incident and we are closely following developments. We understand that there were no injuries. We are working with our Romanian partners to resolve the situation and will provide up-to-date information as it becomes available," the message said.