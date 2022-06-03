Retail turnover increases by 5% in the first four months of 2022

The volume of turnover in the retail trade (excluding the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period in 2021, both as a gross series by 5% and as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality by 6.9%, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday.

Thus, the volume of turnover in the retail trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, in the period 1 January - 30 April 2022, compared to the period 1 January - 30 April 2021, recorded an increase, on the whole, by 5%, due to the increase in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+10.2%), sales of non-food products (+6.6%) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+0.6%).By the series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the turnover in trade recorded an increase, on the whole, by 6.9%, due to the increases recorded in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+10.1%), sales of non-food products (+6.7%) and sales of food products, beverages and tobacco (+4.6%).According to the National Institute of Statistics, the volume of turnover in the retail trade (excluding the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, in April 2022, compared to the previous month, increased, overall, by 3.4%, due to the increases recorded in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+6.2%), sales of non-food products (+4.1%) and sales of food products, drinks and tobacco (+1.2%).By the series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, the turnover increased, overall, in April 2022, compared to the previous month, by 0.3%, due to the increases recorded in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+3.6%), sales of non-food products (+2.2%) and sales of food products, drinks and tobacco (+1.7%).Compared to April last year, the volume of turnover in the retail trade (excluding the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) recorded an increase, overall, by 3.7%, due to the increases recorded in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+11.4%) and in the sales of non-food products (+5.6%). Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell by 2.2%.The volume of turnover in the retail trade (excluding the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in April 2022, compared to April 2021, recorded an increase, overall, by 3.7%, due to the increases recorded in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+13.3%), sales of non-food products (+5.3%) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+3.9%).AGERPRE