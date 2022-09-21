Reunion of International Telecommunications Union in Bucharest, signal of recognition of Romanian specialists

The meeting of the International Telecommunications Union that will take place in Bucharest next week represents a signal of recognition of the professionalism with which Romanian specialists have convinced both through the activity carried out in the country and in international bodies, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday.

"Next week, Romania will host one of the most important international events. It's about the International Telecommunication Union. (...) It's an approach that started a long time ago. (...) It's quite important to mention that it is not by chance that it is taking place in our country. It is, practically, a signal of recognition of the professionalism with which Romanian specialists have convinced both through the activity carried out in the country and through the activity carried out in international bodies," the head of the Executive said, at the beginning of the Government meeting.

Leaders in the field from 193 countries will participate in the event, and will draw the main lines of digital development worldwide, Nicolae Ciuca added.

"The organizing effort started relatively late, but, especially through what ANCOM (National Authority for Administration and Regulations in Communications) managed to do and I thank them publicly, it is on the right lines and will be a very successful event and indeed a great honour for Romania, won years ago, as Deputy Prime Minister Grindeanu knows. For us, as a country, it means a signal for the entire profile industry. Also, Romania has the chance to convey to all Romanians that it participates in writing the future. It's about all the new technologies of the future: in the area of telecommunications, in the area of artificial intelligence, all the big topics that concern humanity," the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja, stressed in his turn.

He announced that a very important Declaration will be signed during the event, the Bucharest Declaration, which, practically at the level of the United Nations, guarantees the access of all citizens of the planet to the Internet, to new technologies, and participation in the progress of the future.AGERPRES