Road hauliers preparing for large-scale protests over daily allowance taxation

Road hauliers are preparing for large-scale protests, generated by the taxation of the daily allowance as salary income, according to a press release sent on Friday by the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT).

The Federation of Romanian Transport Operators deplores the controls carried out by the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) on this subject, claiming that the number of abuses is increasing daily.

"Contrary to what was discussed with the Government representatives at the meeting organized with the transport employer associations, two weeks ago, the clarification of the aspects related to the misinterpretation of some definitions in the relevant legislation, was suddenly forgotten by the Minister of Finance. The controls conducted by ANAF are underway, and the abuses related to interpretations are amplifying from one day to the next," mentions the FORT release.

On the other hand, the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators notes that "the free transport of students is blocked by bureaucracy and chaotic legislation. The same eternal question remains: Who pays?"

Other problems highlighted by the organization of road hauliers are the illegal transport of people, the inability of some hauliers to access the government support program that covers 41.5% of employees' salaries, but also the situation of the renewals of professional certificates in transport.

"The illicit transport of people continues to run free across borders without those paid with public money in order to apply the law to do their duty. The assurances from Minister Vela [ed.n. - Interior Minister] was left 'up in the air'. Furthermore, companies with delays in paying their debts to the state do not benefit from the support of 41.5% for the employees they re-employed, contrary to the discussions between the government and the representatives of the transport employer associations. Due to the report of the control corps of the Minister of Transport on the subject of the examination of transport personnel competing in road safety, obtaining and renewing professional certificates can no longer be carried out, due to the refusal of the Ministry of Transport employees to participate in examinations," concludes the FORT release.