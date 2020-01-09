Roaming data allowance free of extra charges up 22 pct as of Jan 1, 2020

The roaming data allowance (for use in the EU/the European Economic Area) free of extra charges has increased as of January 1, 2020, while the surcharges applicable for exceeding the reasonable usage limit have decreased beginning with the same date, the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) announced in a release on Thursday.

"Starting January 1, 2020, as a result of the decrease in the regulated wholesale fee for most data plans, the volume of roaming data (MB/GB) for use in the EU/EEA has been increased with no extra charges. Also from this date, the surcharges applicable to subsequent data usage in case the reasonable usage limit for roaming services in the EU/EEA is exceeded, have also decreased as follows: the data surcharge has been lowered by approximately 22 percent from 4.5 to 3.5 euros/GB, VAT excluded; the surcharge for incoming calls is by about 7 percent lower, at 0.79 eurocents instead of 0.85 eurocents/minute, VAT excluded. In 2020 the maximum surcharge provider RCS & RDS SA is authorized to charge its clients on roaming incoming calls in the EEA, under the terms provided for in Decision No. 679/2019 of the ANCOM President, has been cut from 0.85 to 0.79 eurocents/minute, VAT excluded," the Authority said.

The local telecom market watchdog notes that, starting with January 1, 2020, the volume of reasonable data usage has increased by approximately 22 percent from the volume in force during January 1 - December 31, 2019.