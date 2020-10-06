Romaero receives order from Raytheon to produce components for Patriot anti-missile shield

The American company Raytheon Missiles & Defense, which produces the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System radar, has placed an order for the production in Romania of some components of the Patriot radar system with the state company Romaero SA, reads a press release sent by Romaero on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a division of Raytheon Technologies, has placed an order with the Romanian aerospace company ROMAERO SA for the production of components for the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System. (...) The purchase order involves the production of mechanical assemblies to be included in the final construction process of the Patriot radar," specifies the Romaero release.

Following the transmission of this order by Rayethon, the Romanian company will be able to receive other assembly orders for the Patriot system from the other countries that have the anti-missile shield of American production, according to the source.

"The industrial collaboration between the two entities will allow ROMAERO to deliver components for both Romania and the other 16 nations that rely on the Patriot system to ensure their integrated anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense. (...) Starting with the delivery of this order, ROMAERO will have the opportunity to receive further orders from all countries having a patriot system," the Romaero release informs.

The director general of Romaero SA, Vasile Boicu, pointed out that there are 240 Patriot systems in the world, for which there may be component orders to be manufactured by Romaero.

"ROMAERO creates jobs and attracts orders that will be honored in Romania. This opportunity is not only about maintaining the systems purchased by Romania, but especially about the fact that from now on we have the opportunity to provide support for many countries that have over 240 Patriot firing units installed all over the world," said the director general of the Romanian state-owned company.

ROMAERO SA is the largest Romanian state-owned company in the aerospace and defense industry. The company specializes in maintenance and repair services for civil and military transport aircraft, as well as in the industrial production of aerostructures and components.