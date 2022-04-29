Romancierul american Harold Livingston, co-scenarist al 'Star Trek', a murit la 97 de ani

Romancierul american Harold Livingston, co-scenarist al „Star Trek”, filmul din 1979 de Robert Wise, a murit la 97 de ani, în California, unde locuia, anunţă Variety, conform Agerpres.

Înainte de a deveni scriitor de romane şi scenarii, Harold Livingston a avut o viaţă foarte bogată. Născut în 1924, s-a alăturat forţelor aeriene americane în timpul celui de-al Doilea Război Mondial ca operator radio şi navigator de ţărm. Pasionat de aeronautică, în 1948 a devenit unul dintre fondatorii Forţelor Aeriene Israeliene.

Livingston a scris pentru mai multe seriale TV în anii '60, '70 şi '80, precum: „Mission: Impossible”, „Blue Light”, „Run for Your Life”, „Iron Horse”, „The Hell With Heroes”, „The Name of the Game”, „The Magician”, „The Six Million Dollar Man”, „Barbary Coast”, „The Fantastic Journey”, „Fantasy Island”, „Future Cop”.

A publicat mai multe romane, inclusiv: „The Coasts of the Earth”, „The Detroiters”, „The Climacticon”, „Ride a Tiger: A Novel”, „Touch the Sky”, „To Die in Babylon” şi „No Trophy, No Sword”.