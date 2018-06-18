stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Romania, among the EU states with the biggest drop in constructions, in April

While construction works within the European Union have gone up by 1.2 percent in April 2018, as compared to March 2018, Romania is among the states where construction works have dipped, from one month to another, minus 1.1 percent, even if it is about a smaller decline than the 9.8 percent registered in March 2018, as compared to February 2018, according to data published Tuesday by Eurostat, the EU's official statistics bureau. 


According to the data previously presented by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), the volume of construction works, as gross series, dropped 4.1 percent in April 2018, as opposed to April 2017. As series adjusted depending on working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works went down by 0.7 percent. In April 2018, as opposed to the previous month, the volume of construction works dropped as gross series by 3.1 percent. As series adjusted depending on working days and seasonality, the volume of construction works dropped overall by 1.1 percent.

