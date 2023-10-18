Romania and Ukraine will have "a new approach" to prevent Russian attacks on Ukraine's strategic infrastructure

Romania and Ukraine will have "a new approach" to prevent Russian attacks on Ukraine's strategic infrastructure on the border with Romania, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He stressed that, so far, "there are no indications that there was an intentional attack by the Russian Federation on Romania."

"I came accompanied by the Romanian Minister of Defence, Mr. Angel Tilvar, who has had a very diligent communication with the Ukrainian Minister of Defence in the last period. I am firmly convinced that together they have already taken certain measures. Moreover, within NATO, together with the strategic partner, the United States of America, other measures have been taken to prevent such incidents. So far, there are no indications that there was an intentional attack by the Russian Federation on Romania, it was not an intentional attack. Together with the Prime Minister, we will have a new approach to prevent these attacks from the Russian Federation," Ciolacu said.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu paid an official visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, where he met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and attended the joint meeting of the Romanian and Ukrainian governments.

The agenda of the visit to Kyiv also included a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as with President of the Supreme Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.

AGERPRES