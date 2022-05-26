Romania, at Madrid Book Fair: Romanian titles, translated into Spanish, recitals, debates, translation workshops

Romania is taking part in the Book Fair in Madrid, between the period of May 27 - June 12, in Retiro Park, with its own stand and a program that includes book presentations, recitals, debates, translation workshops and autograph sessions.

According to a press release sent by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) to AGERPRES, Romania's stand will have numerous works of art available, of Romanian authors translated into Spain in the last years, many of them being published with the support of ICR through the "Translation and Publication Support" program, as well as a varied selection of Romanian titles, addressed to fans of Romanian literature, of any age.

During the Book Fair there will be events meant to contribute in promoting Romanian culture, especially contemporary Romanian literature translated into Spanish, as well as consolidating and extending Romanian-Spanish dialogue in the areas of literature, translations and editorial policies.

Furthermore, at Europe's pavilion of the European Commission's Representation in Spain, ICR will organize, with support from the network of cultural institutes accredited in Madrid, EUNIC Spain, a series of events where Romanian authors and European guests will take part, from the areas of literature, creativity, cinema and comic books.

The Romanian participation in the Madrid Book Fair is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute, through the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid and the National Book Center, with the support of Romania's Embassy in the Kingdom of Spain, the Collegiate Association of Writers in Spain and the European Commission's Representation in Madrid.AGERPRES