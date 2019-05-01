Romania attaches particular importance to strengthening transatlantic relationship

Romania attaches particular importance to the strengthening of the transatlantic relationship, an increasingly relevant partnership in the context of the current political, economic and security challenges, Premier Viorica Dancila said in the message conveyed on Thursday by Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall during the first high-level EU-US energy business forum held in Brussels, agerpres.ro informs.

Ana Birchall had an intervention during a session on the development of natural gas infrastructure, where she presented the message of Premier Viorica Dancila, informs a government release.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated the fundamental role of connectivity and the importance of large-scale investment in energy infrastructure, including as regards liquefied natural gas infrastructure.

"Romania is in a privileged position at the Black Sea and must capitalize on its strengths. Maximizing the economic potential of the Black Sea for the benefit of the enlarged region is an assumed goal and energy investment opens strategic opportunities," said the Romanian Deputy Prime Minister, as cited in the release.

"The BRUA project is a good example of successful cooperation among the states in our region. This new gas corridor will improve interconnectivity with neighboring countries, will create a new regional gas transport route from various supply sources, liquefied natural gas included, and will create the necessary infrastructure for taking up and transporting significant volumes of gas from the Black Sea, while at the same time carrying an important potential to create a valuable link between the Southern Gas Corridor and Central Europe, with Romania as a regional energy hub," said the Romanian official.

Attending the meeting were European and American political leaders such as US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, European Commissioner for Energy and Climate Change Miguel Arias Canete, the European Commission's Director-General for Energy Dominique Ristori, and ministerial representatives from EU Member States. There were also numerous representatives of European and US energy companies.

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall also attended a roundtable meeting on "Critical Infrastructure and European Energy Security", where she stated that "the energy sector is a crucial priority, and Romania, through its geostrategic position, has proved to be one of the most important regional partners, being a supporter of strengthening the energy infrastructure in the wider Black Sea region."

On the sidelines of the event, Ana Birchall had a bilateral meeting with US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, with the officials discussing the main dimensions of energy cooperation, aspects of regional energy security and the development of transport and interconnectivity projects. The sides voiced appreciation for Romania's geostrategic position and role in strengthening the regional and European energy security. They also reiterated the importance of the Three Nations Initiative and of the continued substantive US support.

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall reiterated the firm commitment of the PSD-ALDE government to ensuring a transparent and attractive investment climate for the companies that invest in the energy sector through energy and transport routes diversification projects