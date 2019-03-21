Romania cereal exports to EU countries in 2018 exceed EUR 1 bln

Romania exported last year cereals worth EUR 1.018 billion to the EU countries, according to data released Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

More than half of these exports (EUR 577.9 million) went Spain, Italy and Germany, as follows: Spain imported cereals from Romania worth EUR 255.3 million, Italy - EUR 202.2 million and Germany - EUR 120.4 million.

Moreover, in 2018 Romania exported to the community countries products of the milling, malt and starch industry worth EUR 10.9 million, the main countries of destination being Bulgaria (EUR 2.6 million) and Austria (EUR 1.9 million).

According to the INS, Romania imported cereals worth EUR 293.4 million, while the milling, malt and starch industry goods' imports were EUR 99.5 million.

In this context, Romania ended 2018 with a surplus of EUR 724.6 million as regards its international cereal trade and a deficit of EUR 78.6 million in the milling, malt and starch industry's products.