Romania closes Nations League campaign in 1-1 draw with Northern Ireland

Romania - Irlanda de Nord

Romania and Northern Ireland both completed their Nations League campaign (Group B) with a 1-1 (0-0) draw, as they faced off on Wednesday evening at Belfast's Windsor Park stadium, according to AGERPRES.

Despite a lowly performance, Romania has fulfilled its objective of earning a place in Pot 2 for next month's preliminary draw for the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Its presence in the second pot is largely due to Serbia's victory over Russia (5-0).

The home match on September 4 had ended with the same result, 1-1, as was also the score of the Austria vs. Norway encounter.

Austria toped the group with 13 points and moved up to League A, followed by Norway - 10 points, Romania - 8 points, and relegated Northern Ireland - 2 points (both obtained with Romania).

