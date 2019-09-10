 
     
Romania completes participation in Youth European Boxing Championships with two bronze medals

Romania has completed, on Monday, its participation in the Youth European Boxing Championships in Sofia with two bronze medals, both in the girls' competitions. 

Bianca Cobzaru took bronze at the 54 kg category, after being defeated in the semifinals by Irish boxer Niamh Chloe Fay, by points, with 5-0. 

Denisa Elena Petre also took a bronze medal, at the +81 kg category, after abandoning the second match of the semifinal with Ukrainian boxer Maria Krivonis. 

Romania had a lineup of 14 boxers in Sofia, 7 boys and 7 girls.

