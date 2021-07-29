Romania conquers silver medal in men's coxless pair race

Romania has conquered the silver medals in the men's coxless pair race, on Thursday, during the Tokyo Olympic Games, through Marius Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa.

The Romanians were timed with 6 minutes 16 seconds 58/100, being overtaken by the Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic, 6 min 15 sec 29/100, who led the race from one end to another.

It is worth noting that the Romanians managed in the semifinals the best time of the Tokyo event, 6 min 13 sec 51/100.

Cozmiuc and Tudosa are world runner-ups in 2018 at Plovdiv and European champions in Poznan, in 2020.

Romania thus obtained its fourth medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games and the third in rowing, one gold (women's pair rowing - Ancuta Bondar, Simona Radis) and three silver (Ana-Maria Popescu - women's épée, Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu and Cosmin Pascari - quadruple sculls event, Marius Cozmiuc, Ciprian Tudosa - men's coxless pair race).

Romania has now an Olympic review of 20 gold medals, 12 silver and 9 bronze.

Romania had not managed to obtain an Olympic medal in this event since 1988, when Danut Dobre and Dragos Neagu won the silver in Seoul. The only men's coxless pair title was won in 1984, in Los Angeles, by Petru Iosub and Valer Toma.