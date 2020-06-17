 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania counts for 22,760 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 1,451 deceased

Forbes
COVID coronavirus

A further 345 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last briefing, reaching a total of 22,760 illnesses, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.

At the same time, the GCS announces that 14 more deaths, 7 men and 7 women, due to the new coronavirus were recorded by Tuesday from 10:00 to the same time on Wednesday, with the total number reaching 1,451 deaths.

Of these, 5 deaths were recorded in the 60 to 69 age category, 4 - in the 70 to 79 range and 5 - in people over 80 years of age.

The GCS says that all deaths are of patients who have shown comorbidities.

According to the GCS data, 161 patients are admitted to intensive care.

Of the people confirmed positively, 16,117 were declared cured and discharged.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.