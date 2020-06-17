Romania counts for 22,760 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 1,451 deceased

A further 345 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the last briefing, reaching a total of 22,760 illnesses, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.

At the same time, the GCS announces that 14 more deaths, 7 men and 7 women, due to the new coronavirus were recorded by Tuesday from 10:00 to the same time on Wednesday, with the total number reaching 1,451 deaths.

Of these, 5 deaths were recorded in the 60 to 69 age category, 4 - in the 70 to 79 range and 5 - in people over 80 years of age.

The GCS says that all deaths are of patients who have shown comorbidities.

According to the GCS data, 161 patients are admitted to intensive care.

Of the people confirmed positively, 16,117 were declared cured and discharged.