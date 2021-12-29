Romania counts for 9,680 beneficiaries of service pensions in December

The number of service pension beneficiaries, in December 2021, reached 9,680 people, the most, respectively 4,452, being beneficiaries of Law 303/2004 on the status of prosecutors and judges, according to the data centralized by the National House of Public Pensions (CNPP), agerpres reports.

In the case of the beneficiaries of Law 303/2004, the highest average service pension was also registered, respectively 20,159 RON, of which 18,894 lei the share borne from the state budget, and 3,698 RON from the state social insurance budget.(1 euro = 4.94 RON)According to CNPP, the Law nr. 216/2015 on the granting of the service pension to the members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps of Romania benefited in December a number of 794 persons. The average pension was 5,727 RON, of which 3,004 RON were supported from the state budget.As for the beneficiaries of Law 215/2015 for the amendment and completion of Law 7/2006 on the status of the parliamentary civil servant, their number was 750 persons, the average pension amounting to 4,846 RON (2,571 RON from the state budget).According to the National House of Public Pensions, the Law 83/2015 for the completion of Law 223/2007 on the status of professional civil aeronautical personnel in civil aviation in Romania benefited 1,397 pensioners, and the average pension amounted to 11,308 RON, of which 7,502 RON supported from the state budget.Service pensions for beneficiaries from the Court of Accounts were granted to a number of 573 people, the average being of 8,374 RON, of which 3,761 RON the share borne from the state budget.Also, the Law 130/2015 for the completion of Law 567/2004 on the status of specialized auxiliary staff of the courts and of the Prosecutor's Offices benefited 1,724 pensioners, the average pension being of 4,881 RON, of which 2,681 RON supported from the state budget.