Romania defeat Hungary in nail-baiter, advance to main round of women's handball world championship

Romania's women's national handball team scored a dramatic 28-27 (10-16) win over Hungary in a Group C match at the 2019 World Women's Handball Championship in Japan, advancing to the main round of the competition

Romania snatched out their victory in the last seconds, as Cristina Neagu scored a 7-meter throw in a match where they were permanently led, even by six goals.

Romania had to win in order to advance to the main round, while Hungary could have progressed even with a tie because of their better goal difference.

Romania's win and the goal scored by Neagu in the last seconds did the player justice as she was injured on December 12, 2018, in a European championship match again versus Hungary from, returning to the field only last month.

Spain finished first, with 10 points, followed by Montenegro, 8 points; Romania, 6 points; Hungary, 4 points; Senegal, 2 points; Kazakhstan, 0 point. The first three ranked progressed to the main round.

Romania will compete in the second main group against Spain and Montenegro, and the best three Group D sides - Russia, Sweden and Japan. The first match will take place on December 8, against the winner of Group D (Russia or Sweden).

The line-ups:

Romania: Denisa Dedu, Yuliya Dumanska - Aneta Udristioiu, Laura Pristavita (1 goal), Cristina Neagu (10), Raluca Bacaoanu, Gabriela Perianu (2), Crina Pintea (2), Cristina Florica, Elena Dache, Anca Polocoser, Lorena Ostase (2), Sonia Seraficeanu (5), Madalina Zamfirescu, Ana Maria Iuganu (6). Coach: Tomas Ryde.

Hungary: Blanka Biro, Eva Kiss, Agnes Triffa - Petra Tovizi (1), Nadine Schatzl (2), Aniko Kovacsics (6), Katrin Klujber (1), Greta Marton, Anna Kovacs (1), Petra Vamos (1), Noemi Hafra (4), Dorottya Faluvegi, Viktoria Lukacs (2), Laura Szabo (6), Zsuzsanna Tomori (3), Gabriella Toth. Coach: Kim Rasmussen.

Referees: Tanja Kuttler and Maike Merz, both from Germany.