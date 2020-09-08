Romania defeats Malta, 3-0, in the preliminaries of the Under-21 European Championship

The Romanian youth team defeated Malta's team, 3-0 (2-0), on Tuesday evening, at the Centenary Stadium in Ta 'Qali, in the 8th Group of the preliminaries of the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

The team coached by Adrian Mutu sealed its victory rather easily, through the goals scored by Dennis Man (6), Valentin Costache (41 - penalty) and Darius Harut (83), at the end of a match in which the Romanian team had an overwhelming possession.The "Little Tricolors" opened the score quickly, through Dennis Man (6), at the end of a counterattack.Malta had only one great opportunity to score, but Vlad rejected Attard's shot (29).